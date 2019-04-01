IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Dwayne Bravo’s stunning final over is Turning point of the match

For Rajasthan Royals, it was yet another match which they should have won, but one over changed it all for them. In conditions which were wet and very difficult for the bowlers, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer needed 12 runs in the final over to get their side over the line. (Full scorecard)

Dwayne Bravo had the ball in his hand, he was in a close huddle with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. He ran in and bowled a full and wide ball, Stokes, who was creaming the ball to all parts, could only manage to dig it out and find Suresh Raina at cover. The perfect start to the final over, Chepauk erupted, Ben Stokes was disconsolate as he walked back. Jofra Archer was still not on strike as Shreyas Gopal walked out. A back of a length ball followed, Gopal tried to cut it away, missed it, another dot ball. RR now needed 12 runs in 4 balls, it became 11 in 3. Jofra could only manage a single.

It all ended with a meek single, Rajasthan just cannot get over the line, they conceded this match by 8 runs. CSK’s juggernaut kept rolling on. Imran Tahir, who broke the back of the chase by picking up the two wickets in the middle phase, was brilliant in conditions which were far from conducive for wrist spin.

“I am feeling very good, very proud. It was there (dew); I used my experience but the ball was really wet. I am very happy. It’s always nerves, first match I dropped a catch, so didn’t want to repeat the mistake. Every catch is a difficult one. It’s the passion and respect I have for the game. I don’t take anything for granted. Whenever I am playing, I try to contribute for my team,” Tahir said after being presented with the purple cap.

Another moment which did not go away Rajasthan’s way was the final over. Jaydev Unadkat had the ball and he was smoked for 28 runs in the final six balls as CSK ended their innings with all the momentum. It will be back to the drawing board for Ajinkya Rahane and team.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019