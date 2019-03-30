IPL 2019: KL Rahul, Murugan Ashwin shine as KXIP beat MI by 8 wickets in Mohali

Lokesh Rahul (71*) shone with the bat while Murugan Ashwin (2/25) put in a good shift with the ball as Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

Chasing a fighting target of 177, KXIP got off to a blistering start with Chris Gayle taking the attack to every Mumbai bowler. He cut loose in the third over where he slammed two huge sixes of Mitchell McClenaghan.

Also Read: IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI in Mohali, Highlights: As It Happened

Rahul played second fiddle to Gayle who was looking to hit everything out of the park. The duo notched up their 50-run partnership in seventh over and that is when the two Pandya brothers combined to get rid of the southpaw for 40. Gayle hit a Krunal delivery high in the air and Hardik took a brilliant catch at long-on.

Mayank Agarwal came out all guns blazing and started to take the attack to the MI bowlers. In no time, his score went past Rahul’s who had been the crease much longer.

Agarwal raced away into his 40s but just when it seemed like he would cross the 50-run mark, he perished off the bowling of Krunal, who scalped his second wicket of the day.

David Miller then joined KL Rahul in the middle and that is when the India opener decided to up the ante. The duo put together 60-run for the third wicket to get the team over the line with eight ball to spare.

Also Read: Another umpiring howler in IPL as R Ashwin bowls seven-ball first over in Mohali

During the course of their partnership, KL Rahul also notched up his half-century off 45 deliveries and it included six fours and one huge six. Miller remained not out on 15.

Earlier, a quick-fire half-century from Quinton de Kock and a late cameo from Hardik Pandya ensured MI finished at 176/6 following a middle-order collapse.

Rohit Sharma and de Kock got Mumbai off to a flying start as the visiting side crossed the 50-run mark in just five overs. Rohit slammed three boundaries in one over from Andre Tye to pile on the pressure on the home side.

Hardus Viljoen provided the crucial breakthrough as he got rid of Rohit for 32. Suryakumar Yadav was the next to depart and he became Murugan Ashwin’s first scalp of the day.

Also Read: Chris Gayle achieves historic first in IPL

Yuvraj Singh hit couple of boundaries but his 22-ball innings came to end as he was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin for 18. Kieron Pollard too followed suit after being dismissed by Tye for 7.

Hardik Pandya hit three boundaries and one huge six at the end to take MI to the fighting score.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 20:44 IST