IPL 2019: KXIP, DD left with biggest auction purse after player retentions

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils are left with the biggest auction purse after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) player retention process, on Thursday. A total of 130 players — including 44 overseas stars — were retained by the eight IPL franchises.

Franchises were required to inform the IPL Governing Council by November 15 about their retentions and release of players for the 2019 player auction.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings and 2016 champions Sunrisers were the two teams who retained the most number of players at 23 and 20 respectively. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians were a close third in the list having retained 18 players .

While these teams retained the core of their squad, it means that they will have less money to spend at the IPL 2019 auction, which is set to take place in December.

KXIP have retained the least number of players and therefore they have the biggest salary cap available at Rs 36.20 Cr. Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch, 2011 World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh and left-arm spinner Axar Patel are amongst the 11 cricketers who have been released by the franchise.

Delhi and Bangalore have retained same number of players but DD have more money left in their kitty to spend in the auction. RCB have got some high-profile stars on their roster and they come at a price.

