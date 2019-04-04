IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya dismisses MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja in 1 over - Turning point

MS Dhoni won the toss, elected to bowl first on a lively pitch and his bowlers vindicated this decision with a brilliant new ball spell. Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Yuvraj Singh fell early in the piece, and then Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya then resurrected the innings. However, Mumbai Indians were always behind the par score and they needed the final boost which was provided by Hardik Pandya. After Krunal and Suryakumar fell trying to up the ante, the stage was set for Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for the final flourish. (Full scorecard)

Dwayne Bravo, who was the hero in the previous match, bore the brunt of this assault. Kieron Pollard started the carnage with a six and then Hardik Pandya finished off with a massive flourish. 16 runs off the final three balls and 29 runs off the final over fired Mumbai Indians to 170 and all the momentum was with the hosts.

ALSO READ: All-round Hardik Pandya shines as Mumbai clinch match by 37 runs

Hardik was not done yet. Chennai Super Kings were building a good platform, MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav were involved in a solid partnership. Hardik had the ball and he accounted for MS Dhoni and then Ravindra Jadeja to break the back of CSK.

The chase was never able to come back on track as Mumbai Indians romped home by a convincing margin of 37 runs.

“It feels really good to help the team win and to contribute to it. It’s been seven months since I played much competitive cricket. Have batted and batted and batted in the nets. I am someone who loves to have game time and I am hitting them really well at the moment,” Hardik said after the match.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians register historic first after comprehensive win against CSK

Speaking about the controversies and injuries which have rocked him in the recent past, Hardik said that he now wants to focus on his game.

“Yes, the injury happened and then the controversy too. These seven months weren’t easy and I wasn’t sure of what to do. This award is special and I dedicate it to all those who stood by me during those tough times. My goal is to keep performing and hopefully, help India win the World Cup,” he further added.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 00:52 IST