IPL 2019, MI vs RR: Turning point – Ishan Kishan drops Shreyas Gopal in penultimate over

Rajasthan Royals won the battle of nerves to win their second match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler (89 off 45) upstaged Mumbai’s Quinton de Kock (81 off 52) as the visitors got home in the final over of the innings.

However, Rajasthan lost their way mid-way through the chase as they lost four wickets in quick succession, sending their hope of winning the match into disarray. Rahul Chahar removed Buttler in the 14th over and things went hay-wire for Rajasthan from there on.

Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Liam Livingstone fell in a span of two overs and Steve Smith followed suit on the first ball of the penultimate over from Jasprit Bumrah. The India pacer should have picked a second wicket in the over but Ishan Kishan spilled a half-chance behind the stumps.

Bumrah produced an edge off Shreyas Gopal’s bat on the last ball of the 19th over but Kishant couldn’t manage to get hold of the catch despite diving to his right. To make matter’s worse, the batsmen took a single, putting Gopal back on strike for the last over.

Gopal then took a double off the first ball of the final over and then, hit a boundary on the third delivery to take his team over the line. Things could have been very different had Kishan took that catch as that would have exposed the tail in the pressure situation of the final over.

