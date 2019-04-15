IPL 2019, MIvsRCB: Mumbai Indians Predicted XI vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Malinga set to return, change likely in spin department

Mumbai Indians’ run in IPL 2019 has been somewhat similar to their captain Rohit Sharma’s form in the tournament. They have looked good; they have even threatened to win almost all of their games but have somehow failed to provide the finishing touches. Rohit too, has showed signs of taking the game away from the opposition but has not been able to register that big score for his and the Mumbai Indians’ liking. It has been 13 innings since the MI captain last scored a half-century in the IPL – the longest dry-run in his illustrious career in the tournament so far. The three-time champions would hope that their captain can finally get his act together and detach MI of the blow hot blow cold tag in the 12th edition of IPL when they take on RCB in their own backyard on Monday.

MI’s last game against Rajasthan Royals was a classic example of how the season has gone by for them. They got off to a dream start with de Kock and Rohit pummeling the Royal’s bowlers to all parts of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium but their dodgy middle-order comprising of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan once again failed to provide the much-needed fillip to push them past the 200-run mark. In the end, Royals managed to chase down the 188-run target with ease.

The MI think tank cannot afford to let the same thing happen against RCB, who are coming on the back of their first win in the tournament. While changes in the batting department are unlikely, considering the potential both Kishan and Yadav have, Mumbai might think of a rejig in the batting order and perhaps send like a Hardik Pandya or Kieron Pollard in the top order like they did in the game against SRH.

The bowling department of MI is also not bereft of worries. Their ace seamer Alzarri Joseph, who returned with a six-for – best figures in the history of IPL – on debut a few nights ago, fell on his shoulder awkwardly in the previous match against RR. If the young West Indian fails to recover on time, then Mumbai might be forced to bring veteran Lasith Malinga back in the mix.

Another possible change in the playing XI could be in the spin-department with Mayank Markande getting his place back in place of rookie Rahul Chahar. It was hard to believe in the first place as to why Mumbai suddenly started to prefer Chahar over Markande, who even got an India call-up weeks before the IPL began.

Mumbai’s overall record of winning all six of their games against RCB since 2016 is expected to keep their moral high.

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Markande, Jason Behrendoff, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

