IPL 2019: Opening ceremony to be scrapped in favour of donation for Pulwama martyrs

In the wake of the Pulwama attack that resulted in the death of around 40 CRPF officials, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed the idea of doing away with the opening ceremony in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League and donate the funds budgeted for the same to the families of the Pulwama martyrs.

“We will not have any inaugural function for the IPL and the money budgeted for that goes to the martyrs’ families,” said Committee of Administrators chairman Vinod Rai.

READ: BCCI writes to ICC about concern over Pulwama attack, no decision yet on Ind-Pak tie

Commenting on the proposal, a senior BCCI official told Hindustan Times that it was commendable that the a senior IPL official decided to take a step towards helping those families affected by the Pulwama attack.

“I am happy with the proposal mooted by the IPL official. Nothing can bring back those who lost their lives but we can, as an organisation, take on a little bit of the responsibility to take care of the families of those whose lives have been snatched away in their prime in the line of duty.

“There are officials who seek to see their names in the Press with hollow proposals and for the sake of optics and it is refreshing to see a person like who avoids the limelight to come up with such a significant proposal,” he said.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 15:09 IST