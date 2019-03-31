IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer lauds Prithvi Shaw after thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders

After securing an emphatic win in the Super Over against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, Delhi Capitals will be facing a resurging Kings XI Punjab on Monday at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The home team also returned to winning ways on Saturday evening as they chased down Mumbai Indians’ target of 177 runs with 8 wickets to spare. Whereas, the Delhi Capitals had to secure a Super Over victory after faltering towards the end of their chase of 186 runs, which saw Prithvi Shaw top-score with 99 runs off just 55 balls.

However, Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer, who scored a blistering 43 off 32 balls, believes that his team performed well throughout the match, and deserved to win.

“It was a nail-biting game but I am very happy with the way the team played. It was a calculated knock by Prithvi Shaw as well, and the responsibility he took along with the other players like Shikhar Dhawan, was great to see. I am very happy with the performance of the boys as it was a difficult opposition but we came out on top,” he said.

Looking forward to the next match against Kings XI Punjab, Shreyas said, “We have only a day’s rest in between and we will be facing a Kings XI Punjab side who have also won two matches out of three so we are currently level on points. It’s going to be a challenging match against them in their own backyard but we are looking forward to another win. The boys are really charged up after the nerve-biting victory against KKR and we are all gelling well together as a unit”.

“I saw the match yesterday and I felt that it was a really good wicket to bat on so we will need to think about which combination will be best suited to this track. We will need to play smart cricket and be good in our approach throughout the 40 overs,” said Iyer when asked on the challenge his team might face when they play in Mohali.

In last season’s corresponding fixture, it was Kings XI Punjab who secured a 6-wicket win as they chased down Delhi’s total of 166/7 with seven balls to spare. It was Delhi’s former skipper Gautam Gambhir’s 55 off 42 balls which led the team to a respectable total, while Kings XI’s Mohit Sharma and Mujeeb ur Rahman picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Kings XI got off to a flying start with KL Rahul scoring a quick-fire 51 off 16 balls, while Karun Nair also scored 50 off 33 balls. In the end, it was David Miller (24* off 23) and Marcus Stoinis (22* off 15) who took their team to the finish line.

The two teams have faced each other on 22 occasions in IPL history, with Kings XI Punjab leading with 13 victories to their name, while Delhi have won the remaining 9 matches.

