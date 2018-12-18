IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan returns to Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has joined Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations.

The left-arm bowler, who was a part of Mumbai Indians camp for three seasons, returns to the fold after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Zaheer was also the captain of Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils for two seasons.

“One of the pioneers of the knuckle-ball who was known for outsmarting batsmen, Zaheer will bring close to two decades of his cricketing experience in the new managerial role to Mumbai Indians,” Mumbai Indians said in a press release.

Ahead of the IPL auction, Mumbai Indians have retained 18 players, continuing with its philosophy of identifying and nurturing the young talents. While the likes of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah today form the core of Mumbai Indians, the three-time champions outfit have also continued with Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare and Suryakumar Yadav.

From the experienced contingent, Mumbai Indians have Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Evin Lewis, Jason Behrendorff and the Kiwi pair of Mitchell McClenaghan and Adam Milne.

Zaheer will be a part of the think-tank and will join owners Nita Ambani and Akash Ambani at the auction which is slated to be held in Jaipur today.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 11:53 IST