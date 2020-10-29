IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI vs KKR: MS Dhoni likely to play same team

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:23 IST

Chennai Super Kings gave a massive nostalgia to their fans during the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore as they played like their former self and defeated RCB convincingly. CSK’s bowlers were on their mark against RCB and bowled some tight line and lengths to not allow opposition batsmen to post a big total on the board. Chennai’s batting also clicked and chased the target down with eight wickets in hand. Now, CSK will turn their head towards Kolkata Knight Riders, who will come into this game after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Kings XI Punjab. CSK are likely to field the same playing XI in Dubai on Thursday. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is a look at the CSK Predicted XI against KKR:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad was excellent against RCB during his 65-run knock. He set the tone early for his team with fine stroke play. Gaikwad appeared to have a niggle after this innings but is likely to hold on to his position in the playing XI.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis gave his team a blazing start at top of the order. He scored stroke-filled 25 runs in just 13 balls before giving away his wicket. He is CSK’s most prolific run-scorer in the IPL 2020 and CSK will want him to continue the same form against KKR.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu also looked solid in the previous game as he didn’t allow RCB bowlers to make inroads after Du Plessis’ wicket. He scored 39 runs off 27 balls, which includes three fours and two sixes. Despite being unwell during the last game, CSK will hope that he is back to his best.

N Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan wasn’t needed to bat against RCB as his team sailed to an easy win. However, he must be itching to get some runs under his belt keeping the next IPL season in sight. Jagadeesan is a fine striker and will want to make the most out of the given chances.

MS Dhoni: No one has seen the vintage MS Dhoni so far in the IPL 2020. He failed to play any impact innings but KKR will be wary of him because of his excellent record against them. Dhoni came to bat at number four against RCB and that can be an indication for the remaining games.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is the Mr Consistent for CSK in the IPL 2020. He is a regular contributor with the ball and shone against a star-studded RCB batting lineup. He dismissed three batsmen in his three overs and contained RCB to a modest total.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja is a bright prospect in a rather pale CSK lineup this year. He is contributing with both bat and ball apart from being a live wire in the field. Jadeja is bridging the gap between the batting and bowling lineup for CSK.

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner finally got game time against RCB after warming the bench for a major part of the tournament. He bowled exceptionally well during that game and conceded just 23 runs in his four overs and managed to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal. He is likely to retain his spot in the playing XI.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is in fine form with the new ball in hand. He has snared 12 wickets in as many games while not leaking too many runs in the powerplay. Chahar will hold the key with the new ball against KKR as well.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir is bowling as well as ever. He didn’t get any wicket against RCB but was economical with the ball. Tahir is expected to play against KKR and would love to take his team over the line.

Monu Kumar: Monu Kumar made his IPL debut against RCB and the early blues were visible in his bowling. Dhoni bowled him two overs during that game and he gave 20 runs without taking any wicket. However, the team management will back him to have another go.

CSK Predicted XI against KKR: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar