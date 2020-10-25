IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings may play one final trick in the bag

cricket

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 01:11 IST

Chennai Super Kings are almost on the verge of crashing out of the Indian Premier League 2020. CSK captain MS Dhoni has said that he will be testing a few players who have been on the bench in the remainder of the games. So, we might see Dhoni play the final few tricks in the bag to end the tournament on a high.

Here are our CSK Predicted XI vs RCB:

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Murali Vijay: Murali Vijay has only played a couple of the games in the tournament so far, and with CSK’s campaign coming to an end, he might get one or two more games.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis needs to give CSK a good start or he may be replaced by Shane Watson in CSK’s final two games.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu has been in good nick but he needs to play longer innings.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): Fans would love to see at least one MS Dhoni special in IPL 2020 and it could happen against RCB.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been one positive in a forgettable season for CSK.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: RCB Predicted XI vs CSK - Virat Kohli likely to retain dominant playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad has not been able to perform to his best but may get one more game.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has not been his best, but he would hope to showcase his best before tournament ends.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar has been excellent with the new ball for Chennai Super Kings.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has been able to get wickets, but has been expensive.

Josh Hazlewood: Josh Hazlewood has not fit in perfectly with CSK bowling line-up, but he needs to take early wickets.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli has now belief they can do the job’ - Scott Styris explains what has changed for RCB this season

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner may get a game in place of Imran Tahir for CSK.

CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir