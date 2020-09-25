e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni fails to spot Prithvi Shaw’s inside edge on 0, makes up by pulling off incredible stumping

IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni fails to spot Prithvi Shaw’s inside edge on 0, makes up by pulling off incredible stumping

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings gave Prithvi Shaw a lifeline when he was on 0, but the CSK skipper later pulled off a fine stumping to dismiss the Delhi Capitals batsman in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score: MS Dhoni checks on Prithvi Shaw
IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Score: MS Dhoni checks on Prithvi Shaw(IPL/Twitter)
         

He may have not played much cricket before prior to the IPL but MS Dhoni is still razor sharp behind the wickets. On Friday, as Delhi Capitals began their innings, Dhoni, very uncharacteristically, missed spotting an inside edged from Prithvi Shaw which could have sent him back cheaply. It was just the second ball of the innings and initially it looked as if Deepak Chahar, bowling the first over had beaten Shaw.

IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score

However, replay showed that the ball has taken a bit of Shaw’s inside edge before landing safely into Dhoni’s gloves. No one appealed and things went on. Shaw went on to bat beautifully for a 43-ball 64 including nine boundaries and one six, before Dhoni made up for his slight error in judgment earlier and stumped the batsman out.

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Shaw jumped out of the crease hoping to lift Ravindra Jadeja over the infield. But the ball came off an inside edged and rolled back off the pads towards Dhoni. The CSK captain stretched forward, picked up the ball and effected a stumping with Shaw having no chance to get back.

That however, doesn’t take any credit away from Shaw, who offered DC a fine start. He and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket, including the third-highest score for the franchise in the Powerplay in the UAE. Shaw also reached 1000 T20 runs when he scored 23. This was his fifth IPL half-century, which was brought up off 35 balls.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Government to study Vodafone arbitration case award
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Always this swift to demolish? HC’s piercing query to BMC in Kangana case
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Dhoni fails to spot Shaw’s inside edge, pulls off incredible stumping later
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In