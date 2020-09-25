IPL 2020, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni fails to spot Prithvi Shaw’s inside edge on 0, makes up by pulling off incredible stumping

cricket

He may have not played much cricket before prior to the IPL but MS Dhoni is still razor sharp behind the wickets. On Friday, as Delhi Capitals began their innings, Dhoni, very uncharacteristically, missed spotting an inside edged from Prithvi Shaw which could have sent him back cheaply. It was just the second ball of the innings and initially it looked as if Deepak Chahar, bowling the first over had beaten Shaw.

However, replay showed that the ball has taken a bit of Shaw’s inside edge before landing safely into Dhoni’s gloves. No one appealed and things went on. Shaw went on to bat beautifully for a 43-ball 64 including nine boundaries and one six, before Dhoni made up for his slight error in judgment earlier and stumped the batsman out.

Shaw jumped out of the crease hoping to lift Ravindra Jadeja over the infield. But the ball came off an inside edged and rolled back off the pads towards Dhoni. The CSK captain stretched forward, picked up the ball and effected a stumping with Shaw having no chance to get back.

That however, doesn’t take any credit away from Shaw, who offered DC a fine start. He and Shikhar Dhawan added 94 runs for the opening wicket, including the third-highest score for the franchise in the Powerplay in the UAE. Shaw also reached 1000 T20 runs when he scored 23. This was his fifth IPL half-century, which was brought up off 35 balls.