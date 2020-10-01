IPL 2020: Facts need to be kept in mind - CSK CEO rubbishes reports of KM Asif breaching bio-bubble protocols

cricket

Chennai Super Kings fast bowler KM Asif did not breach the bio-secure bubble protocols set for the players in IPL 2020, confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. He dismissed the reports of Asif breaching the protocols and said ‘the matter has been blown out of proportion’.

Viswanathan said that there is a separate area in the lobby which caters to the players, and all of the staff working there are being tested regularly to avoid any case of infection.

“I don’t know if facts have been checked because while there is a reception in the lobby, the staff attending to the CSK unit is different. Asif obviously would not go and speak to the general staff. The boys know that there is a dedicated team working with the players,” the CSK CEO told ANI.

Viswanathan agreed that Asif had indeed lost they key to his room but he went to ask for a replacement form the designated unit and not the hotel reception.

“The fact he lost the key and went and asked for a replacement is true. But he didn’t go to the regular staff working and went to the designated desk. The matter has been blown out of proportion and facts need to be kept in mind,” he pointed.

Asif is yet to take play a match in this year’s IPL. The right-arm Kerala pacer has so far played two matches for CSK - both in 2018 edition of the tournament.

Elaborating further, the CEO said he himself has ensured that he doesn’t enter the bubble that is there for the players, and support staff is different from the one for officials.

“We all know the gravity of the situation and how the coronavirus is deadly. In fact, I myself have not entered the floors where the players and support staff are staying. Their bubble is different from the bubble created for the officials.

“We are taking as much precautions as humanly possible. The players have undergone 14 tests so far and Asif too has been part of them and he is negative. Now, we cannot ask every staff member in the hotel to be a part of the bubble, but let me inform you that they are all being regularly tested,” he explained.

CSK will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad in on October 2 and will look to bring their campaign back on track.

