IPL 2020: ‘He has taken his game to another level’ - Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma heaps praise on youngster

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 19:48 IST

Suryakumar Yadav turned out to be one of the biggest positives for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the IPL 2020. He has been in a red-hot form throughout the season and played a crucial role in guiding MI to the finale.

Yadav has played many match-winning knocks for the team this season. Ahead of the season finale against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praises on the MI’s No. 3 stating that the player has “taken his game to another level”.

“Surya is someone who has taken his game to another level. We all have seen; we all have witnessed. One good thing about him that struck me was his tempo and maintaining that tempo when he comes to bat,” said Rohit in the pre-match press-conference.

Yadav notched up a half-century in the Qualifier 2 and became the one of the eight players to score over 450 runs in the ongoing. He also became the first uncapped Indian player to play 100 IPL matches and score 2000 runs.

Rohit acknowledged Surya’s contribution and believes that ‘he is here to make it big’.

“He has done extremely well for us and I am really happy for him. He is here to make it big and we can see that happening,” the MI skipper said.

Besides Suryakumar, Rohit talked about all-rounder Hardik Pandya who hasn’t bowled in the tournament this year. The captain said Hardik has made it clear he is still not up to the mark when it comes to fitness.

“He is not comfortable at the moment to bowl you know, and we have left all the decision on him. If he feels comfortable, he will be happy to bowl, but at the moment, he is not feeling comfortable, he has got some niggle going,” Rohit said.

The 4-time champions will look to retain the title on Tuesday when they lock horns with DC in Dubai. Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals will be playing their maiden IPL finale.