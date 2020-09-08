e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah copies actions of six different bowlers during Mumbai Indians nets

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah copies actions of six different bowlers during Mumbai Indians nets

IPL 2020: During one of Mumbai Indians’ net session, Jasprit Bumrah tried to copy the bowling actions of certain current and former cricketers. Find out if he did a good job of it.

cricket Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Mumbai Indians net session.
Jasprit Bumrah bowls during Mumbai Indians net session.(Image Credit: Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
         

Trust Jasprit Bumrah to try things out of the box. If his variations in fast bowling weren’t enough to surprise the batsmen, this new bag of tricks opened up him during a Mumbai Indians net session surely will. If his own action wasn’t enough to trouble batsmen world over, on Monday, MI’s Twitter handle uploaded a video of Bumrah trying out aping the bowling of certain current and former cricketers.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

There were six different actions Bumrah imitated and judging by the look of it, they were likely of Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Gopal and Anil Kumble. Then again, we can’t be too sure, can we?

Also Read | Mayank Agarwal targets elusive Indian Premier League high

Take a look yourself and figure out.

This is not the first time Bumrah has tried something different, especially during nets. Ahead of the 2017 ODIs against Australia in Bengaluru, the 26-year-old had turned left-arm spinner/seasm bowler. Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra had shared the video on his Instagram account. “Let me show you something. This is Jasprit Bumrah, bowling left-arm… ambidextrous,” he said in the video. “Let’s see if he can do it again.

Also Read | Cricket Australia trying to find BBL team for Indian great Yuvraj Singh: Report

A lot will be expected for the Mumbai Indians pacer as the franchise gets set to defend their IPL title. With Lasith Malinga out of this year’s edition due to personal reasons, Bumrah will have to share the bulk of bowling responsibilities.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Face-off at Rechin La leads to scuffle with aggressive PLA. Situation tense but ground commanders talking
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
Congress to give final shape to its Parliament strategy today
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
LIVE: China acted in open, transparent manner on Covid, says Prez Xi Jinping
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Why police team did not wear bulletproof jackets in Batla House encounter
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Two options offered to states only way out, says Centre on GST compensation
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In