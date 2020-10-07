IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK - Chennai Super Kings predicted XI against Kolkata Knight Riders: Dhoni is unlikely to change winning combination

cricket

Chennai Super Kings looked like a well-oiled team when they thrashed Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. They managed to restrict their opponents to a gettable score before eventually hunting it down with all ten wickets in hand. They are finally looking like a side which has won three titles in the Indian Premier League. They will be facing an out-of-shape Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi. This match is expected to be a mouth-watering clash and neither team will leave any stone unturned to get two crucial points from the match.

Here is a look at the CSK predicted XI against KKR:

Shane Watson: After putting on a match-winning show against KXIP, Shane Watson has justified his selection despite failures in the first few matches. Watto was back to his big hitting self against KXIP and made good use of the field restrictions in the powerplay overs. He would love to continue his good form going forward into the tournament.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been the most reliable batsman for Chennai in this season so far. His ability to both go after the bowling and also play the sheet anchor’s role makes him an invaluable asset for Dhoni. Third in the orange cap’s race, Du Plessis can overtake KL Rahul against KKR.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu came back in CSK’s playing XI after recovering from an injury but failed to fire against Punjab. The CSK number three is capable of playing attacking strokes, something he showed in the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians, and he will have to be at his best against the KKR bowlers, who have so far relied heavily on youngsters.

Kedar Jadhav: Kedar Jadhav has nothing to show under his belt in IPL 2020. Though CSK team management doesn’t believe in dropping players quickly but now the time has certainly come for Jadhav to get back in form and make some important contributions. A good performance in this match will go a long way in resurrecting his credentials as a dependable middle order bat.

MS Dhoni (C/WK): MS Dhoni has been on the receiving end of criticism for his slow batting and inability to finish the games unlike his prior self. However, now his team is back on track, we can expect him to play more freely.

Ravindra Jadeja: He is the heartbeat of this team. Ravindra Jadeja is in decent form with both bat and ball and his fielding as always is an asset. He needs to continue the same form going forward into the tournament.

Sam Curran: CSK might still back this young all-rounder for showing the potential since day one of IPL 2020. He is taking wickets and is tonking the ball over the ropes whenever getting a go.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo needs to produce some magic from his bag of tricks to help Dhoni’s team restrict opposition from scoring freely in the death overs. He has played just one match so far but he will have to produce the goods in the death overs against his Caribbean made Andre Russell.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur broke KXIP’s hope to finish big with two quick wickets. He will go into the KKR game high on confidence. His good performance allows MS Dhoni to play both Curran and Bravo, which makes the batting that wee bit stronger.

Piyush Chawla: Piyush Chawla is taking wickets whenever his team is in need of one. He would love to prove a point or two against his former employers.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is a key new-ball bowler for CSK and he needs to find top form soon. A good exponent of swing bowling, Chahar will have to get the better of the young talisman Shubman Gill.

CSK Predicted XI against KKR: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.