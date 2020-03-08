e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni dons wicket-keeper’s gloves once again

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni dons wicket-keeper’s gloves once again

Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket.

cricket Updated: Mar 08, 2020 09:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni(CSK Twitter)
         

Chennai Super Kings are underway with their training camp ahead of their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The return of MS Dhoni to competitive cricket after a gap of nearly a year is one of the biggest side stories to the event. On Saturday, CSK tweeted a picture of Dhoni with the wicket-keeper’s gloves.

“I see icy eyes,” said three-time IPL champions in their caption to the image. In his absence from the Indian team, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have taken up the wicket-keeping role in the Indian team.

 

Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup after which he took a sabbatical from competitive cricket.

It is widely expected that his performance at this year’s IPL will be pivotal in deciding whether he will be selected in the Indian team that will go to Australia later in the year for the 2020 T20 World Cup.

