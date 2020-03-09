IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team profile - MI Full squad, MI players to watch out for

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 13:19 IST

Mumbai Indians have managed to retain core in the auctions and they have also beefed up their stocks by snapping up Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. This squad has all the bases covered to defend their title this season. Skipper Rohit Sharma has led the team to four IPL titles and will be eager to add more into the already-bulging trophy cabinet. They had a fantastic 2019 and would now look to build on and make it five trophies.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Full schedule

In Rohit, Pandya brothers, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, MI have an enviable talent pool when it comes to Indian stars. While the likes of Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Lasith Malinga complete the astonishing squad that the four-time champions have put together for IPL 2020.

Full squad

Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn , Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: IPL 2020 can be held on a later date, says Maharashtra Health Minister

FIVE INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Rohit Sharma – The Indian cricket team vice-captain is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world when it comes to white-ball cricket. Rohit has led MI to four titles and is one of the top-scorers in the history of the league. Rohit blew hot and cold last season, but he is a man in form this year and will look to lead by example.

Hardik Pandya – He is slowly hitting his stride after a long injury lay-off and a fit and firing Hardik Pandya will add tremendous depth to this Mumbai Indians outfit. This will also be his audition before the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav – He bas been one of the top performers for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and showed his class even with India A in New Zealand earlier this year. A good season here and he could force his way to the Indian side for the limited overs fixtures and for the T20 World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah – He found his rhythm in the Test series against New Zealand and this is great news not only for Mumbai Indians, but also for the Indian team. Bumrah is a force to reckon with in the shortest format and will lead Mumbai’s pace attack once again this season.

ALSO READ: ‘We are keeping a tab’ - Sourav Ganguly, Brijesh Patel react to coronavirus threat

Ishan Kishan – The young wicket-keeper is a proper talent and a good performance this season could see him extremely close to an Indian call up. He has shown the ability and pedigree to be successful under extreme pressure and all he now needs to do is to maintain consistency.

FIVE OVERSEAS PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Quinton de Kock – South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock was sold to Mumbai by Royal Challengers Bangalore before the IPL auction last year and he will look to add plenty of depth and panache at the top of the order. He had a reasonably good season last year and is in great form this year which is great news for Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard – Over the years, Windies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been instrumental in Mumbai reaching the astronomical heights. But the veteran is now on a downward curve and had a rather unfamiliar outing last time around. Pollard will be eager to chance his fortunes for the good this season.

Mitchell McClenaghan – New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is almost guaranteed of a place in the side considering what he brings to the table. He brings a lot of aggression to the table and this season, he could share the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah.

Lasith Malinga – Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is still a potent force for Sri Lanka and will also be a clutch player for Mumbai Indians. He is an IPL veteran and showed his class in the final last year. It remains to be seen if the magic is still there this season.

Chris Lynn – One of the big acquisitions for Mumbai Indians this season was Chris Lynn and now it will be interesting to see the role he gets in the side. On a flat Wankhede track, Lynn can take the game away from the opposition in a matter of overs and all eyes will be on the management as to how they use the big hitter.

PAST RECORD:

2008 — Fifth

2009 — Seventh

2010 — Runners-up

2011 — Qualifier 2

2012 — Eliminator

2013 — Champions

2014 — Eliminator

2015 — Champions

2016 — Fifth

2017 — Champions

2018 – Fifth

2019 - Champions