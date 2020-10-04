e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star allrounder Ben Stokes lands in UAE

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star allrounder Ben Stokes lands in UAE

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals star allrounder Ben Stokes will join the camp in the UAE after completing the bio-secure protocols laid down the by tournament organisers.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 14:14 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ben Stokes.
Ben Stokes.(IPL)
         

England allrounder Ben Stokes arrived in the UAE on Sunday to join the Rajasthan Royals camp for the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League 2020. Stokes had gone back home to Christchurch due to personal reasons in the middle of the Test series against Pakistan in August. There were doubts whether Stokes would be missing the entire season of IPL due to troubles back home. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

But the allrounder has dispelled the doubts as he arrives in the UAE. As per the bio-secure protocols, Stokes will have to remain in isolation for the next 6 days, and will have to miss the upcoming fixtures of Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Live Score and Updates

Announcing his arrival in the country, Stokes posted a story on his official Instagram account in which he wrote: “Dubai is hot.”

Ben Stokes arrives in UAE.
Ben Stokes arrives in UAE. ( Ben Stokes/Instagram )

He also posted a couple of shots of his room in which he was staying and his jersey and cricket kit were visible in the photos.

Rajasthan Royals suffered another loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday by 8 wickets. This was RR’s second defeat of the season. They earlier lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. RR started strong in IPL 2020, winning their first two games of the season against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.

