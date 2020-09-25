IPL 2020: When will R Ashwin return? Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer provides update

cricket

As expected, premier off-spinner R Ashwin did not make it to Delhi Capitals’ Playing XI in their second match of the IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Shreyas Iyer revealed two changes in their team from the previous, one of which was leg-spinner Amit Mishra replacing Ashwin. Asked about Ashwin and how his fitness stands at the moment, Iyer provided a positive update and gave an idea as to when he should be ready to get back on the field.

“Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma,” Iyer said after his team was asked to bat first by MS Dhoni. “Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He’s doing well in the gym. He had a bat in the nets yesterday.”

Ashwin injured his shoulder in the match against Kings XI Punjab. After picking up two wickets in quick succession, dived trying to save a run and hurt his shoulder before leaving the field immediately. At first, the injury looked a lot worse, with many believing it could have been a shoulder dislocation. However, the next morning, Ashwin said he felt a lot less pain and that the scan reports were encouraging.

Iyer had earlier expected Ashwin to be ready for tonight’s game but those plans obviously changed. “Ashwin says he’ll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide. Axar was fantastic with those middle overs too, stifling the runs in the middle after Ashwin was injured,” he had said.

“We generally go by left-right combination in the team build-up. The way Stoinis assessed the wicket and played that innings was commendable.”