e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: When will R Ashwin return? Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer provides update

IPL 2020: When will R Ashwin return? Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer provides update

IPL 2020: After the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer provided an update on the injured R Ashwin and when he can be expected to return to the team.

cricket Updated: Sep 25, 2020 19:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: R Ashwin was the Player of the Match the other night.
IPL 2020: R Ashwin was the Player of the Match the other night.(IPL/Twitter)
         

As expected, premier off-spinner R Ashwin did not make it to Delhi Capitals’ Playing XI in their second match of the IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings. Captain Shreyas Iyer revealed two changes in their team from the previous, one of which was leg-spinner Amit Mishra replacing Ashwin. Asked about Ashwin and how his fitness stands at the moment, Iyer provided a positive update and gave an idea as to when he should be ready to get back on the field.

IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score

“Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma,” Iyer said after his team was asked to bat first by MS Dhoni. “Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He’s doing well in the gym. He had a bat in the nets yesterday.”

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Ashwin injured his shoulder in the match against Kings XI Punjab. After picking up two wickets in quick succession, dived trying to save a run and hurt his shoulder before leaving the field immediately. At first, the injury looked a lot worse, with many believing it could have been a shoulder dislocation. However, the next morning, Ashwin said he felt a lot less pain and that the scan reports were encouraging.

Iyer had earlier expected Ashwin to be ready for tonight’s game but those plans obviously changed. “Ashwin says he’ll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide. Axar was fantastic with those middle overs too, stifling the runs in the middle after Ashwin was injured,” he had said.

“We generally go by left-right combination in the team build-up. The way Stoinis assessed the wicket and played that innings was commendable.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
Is BMC always this swift to demolish, asks HC judge in Kangana Ranaut case
CSK vs DC live: Shaw scores blazing fifty, Delhi Capitals on top
CSK vs DC live: Shaw scores blazing fifty, Delhi Capitals on top
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
DNA of 3 men killed in Shopian encounter matches with family: J&K police
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
UP farmers join nationwide bandh over 3 farm bills in a big way
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
Vodafone scores a victory in $3 billion tax dispute with India
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
‘Where am I being sexist?’: Gavaskar clarifies his comments
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In