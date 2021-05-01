IPL 2021, MI vs CSK Playing XI: Mumbai Indians hand debut to star all-rounder vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians won the toss in Match 27 of the IPL 2021 as captain Rohit Sharma elected to field against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. MI, the defending champions made two changes, handing debut to all-rounder James Neesham, whom the franchise had acquired for a base price of ₹50 lakh. The other change for the five-time champions is the inclusion of fast bowler Dhawan Kulkarni.

"We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, will only get better and better as the game progresses. We have some tactical changes, it's important to understand the conditions and the opposition. James Neesham comes in place of Jayant Yadav. For us, every game is important, don't want to look too forward, tuck all the small boxes and get things right," Rohit said after winning the toss.

On the other hand, CSK remained unchanged. And who is to blame them? Having won five games in a row and holding the top position in the points table, CSK would be eager to make it six out of six but it will not be tough against a team they've lost to in the last five matches out if six.

"We were looking to field first also. The pitch has been surprisingly good. The wicket was got better for batting in the second half; it has been good at the start too. We're playing the same side," said Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jimmy Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult