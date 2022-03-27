IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan equals Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh in spectacular IPL lists with fiery half-century against DC

Ishan Kishan on Sunday cleared his front leg and cleared the mid-wicket boundary with ease in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals. The shot helped him fetch six runs and notch up his third consecutive half-century for the five-time champions. It was also a testament to the player's big-hitting prowess and Ishan joined the elite list of players who have registered a hat-trick of 50s for the Mumbai-based outfit.

The 23-year-old Ishan is now the third MI player in the elite half-century club after legendary Sachin Tendulkar and South Africa's Quinton de Kock. Ishan recently became the second most expensive Indian player after Yuvraj Singh when MI splurged a staggering ₹15.25 crore to acquire his services.

With his knock against Delhi, Ishan has also matched Yuvraj when it comes to the most expensive auctioned player beginning that IPL season with a 50-plus score. Yuvraj in 2014 had also scored a half-century. He was bought for a colossal sum of ₹14 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Ishan ended up on unbeaten 81 off just 48 deliveries to power Mumbai to a competitive 177/5 at the Brabourne Stadium. Ishan and skipper Rohit Sharma (41) shared 67 runs for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the total.

Ishan later anchored the innings after Rohit's departure and accelerated the run-flow towards the end, helping Mumbai gather 59 runs in the last five overs.

Debutant Tilak Verma also chipped in with a 15-ball 22 cameo and another new face Tim David scored 12 off 8 balls, which included a six. On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav registered his best IPL figures since 2019 as he plucked three wickets in his spell while conceding 18 runs,