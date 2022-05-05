'Did I miss something? Did he do something wrong?': Doull amazed at RCB's major batting-order change during CSK clash

The Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Wednesday when they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The side had endured a hat-trick of losses in the IPL ahead of the game against CSK, and needed a win to keep itself in the race for playoff qualification. After being invited to bat, the RCB put 173/8 on the board and restricted MS Dhoni's Super Kings on 160/8 in 20 overs. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

The RCB had made a bright start to their batting innings, with captain Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli raking up 62 runs for the opening partnership. However, the team management sent Glenn Maxwell, and then Mahipal Lomror at no.3 and 4 respectively in the batting order before Rajat Patidar. The 28-year-old Indian player had scored a valiant half-century at no.3 during the side's previous game against Gujarat Titans, but was sent at no.5 in the last's night clash.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull was not impressed with RCB's decision and criticised the team management for the needless change in the order.

“Can I put another number out there? It's a thing RCB seem to do. The number is 3. When they have success at no.3, why do they change that success? I mean, Rajat Patidar.. what was wrong with him in the last game?” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“Sorry, did I miss something? Did he do something wrong in the last game?”

Patidar, who batted at no.5, helped stabilise the RCB innings as he forged a 44-run stand with Mahipal Lomror that steered the side out of trouble with the quick wickets of Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Kohli. He scored 21 off 15 deliveries while Lomror played an impressive knock of 42 off 27 balls, setting a platform for Dinesh Karthik to give RCB a strong finish in the innings.

