Jadeja's special tribute from Chepauk crowd coincides with Rachin's onslaught as CSK clarify 'Ravindra' confusion

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday received a honour from the CSK fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the IPL 2024 match between the hosts and the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans. However, there was a bit of confusion among spectators at the Chepauk the tribute coincided with celebration on Rachin Ravindra's onslaught against the GT attack. But CSK later clarified the ‘Ravindra’ confusion. Ravindra Jadeja received a special tribute from Chepuak crowd

Before the match at the Chepauk on Tuesday, social media was flooded with posts which mentioned that CSK spectators present at the venue for the GT match will pay a tribute to Jadeja for all his contribution for the franchise. (CSK vs GT IPL Live Score 2024)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jadeja famously helped Chennai beat Gujarat in the IPL 2023 final last year, where he scored an unbeaten 15 off six balls, which included smashing 10 runs in the last two balls as CSK lifted a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

At exactly 7:38 PM IST, as planned by CSK fans, Jadeja was honoured by those in yellow jersey at the Chepauk with the spectators chanting “Jaddu” while giving a standing ovation to the India all-rounder.

However, the moment of tribute coincided with another Ravindra, but one from New Zealand, smashing a six and a four during his brisk knock after Chennai were put to bat first by GT skipper Shubman Gill, which created a bit of confusion among the fans.

CSK's official social media handle, however, clarified the confusion.

CSK made an attacking start to the innings on Tuesday, with a 62-run opening stand where Rachin dominated the proceedings with his 20-ball 46. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad carried the momentum forward as he put on the same score, but in 36 balls before Shivam Dube laced five sixes and two boundaries in his 23-ball 51. If that wasn't enough, newbie Sameer Rizvi, took down Rashid Khan, to score 14 off 6 as Chennai amassed 206 for six. This is the third 200-plus score by a team in this IPL season.