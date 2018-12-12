IPL auction 2018-19: McCullum, Hetmyer, Unadkat on KXIP wish list

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab has dropped a huge hint about the cricketers they will be gunning for at the December 18 auction. In an article, which was later tweeted from the team’s official handle, KXIP has given out names of top international and Indian stars that they want to buy.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore after a mediocre 2018 season, is on top of the wish list for the Punjab team. He is followed by one player, who will defenitely cause a major bidding war this season. Windies youngster Shimron Hetmyer, who shone bright with his attacking knocks during the series in India in November, has been named in the list too.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for 11.5 crore last season, has been let go and he is in the fray again at a base price of 1.5 crore. KXIP it seems are interested in the services of the India paceman. Axar Patel, who has for long been Punjab’s biggest weapon in the spin department was released by the franchise. A big reason behind that was the entry of captain Ravichandran Ashwin and Afghan mystery spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. But Axar too finds him on the list.

Wriddhiman Saha and Mandeep Singh are the other relatively experienced players who have been named in the wish list along with a host of youngsters.

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:43 IST