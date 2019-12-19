IPL auction 2020: 3 players Mumbai Indians could target

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:40 IST

The defending champions Mumbai Indians have retained their core team and their batting line-up looks pretty much sorted. Skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to open for most part of the season along with Quinton de Kock, while the likes of Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard forms a solid middle order. Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) will provide hard-hitting options at lower-middle order. The bowling looks solid too, with Trent Boult coming in from Delhi Capitals to join Lasith Malinga and Mitchell McClenaghan. The fiery pace-bowling attack will be ably supported by spin-bowlers Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar.

So what gaps could Mumbai Indians fill at the auctions on Thursday? Here is a look at three players which MI would be interested in buying:

Tom Banton

Mumbai Indians have always targeted young power-hitters. England’s newest T20 sensation Tom Banton, who had a stellar campaign in the NatWest T20 blast where he peeled off 549 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 161.47, could be on the side’s radar. Banton was also picked for the national side and impressed people with his strokes and promise. The right-handed batsman can be used as an opener by Mumbai Indians, and can also provide much more oomph in the middle-order if Pollard needs a break. In a recent interview to ESPNCricinfo, he has already named Mumbai Indians as his favourite side and hence, it would be interesting to see if the defending champions go after him.

Adam Zampa

One area Mumbai Indians could look to fill in their bowling attack would be an overseas spinner to compliment Krunal Pandya. The right-arm Aussie Adam Zampa, who has a sensational IPL record could be the perfect option for MI to fill in that role. Zampa recorded a six-wicket haul for Rising Pune Supergiant in his debut season. He went unsold last year, but with Mumbai not having any specialist overseas spinner, he could be targeted by the franchise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one youngster who will be on everyone’s radar. He recently became the youngest batsman to score a double century in first-class cricket when he achieved this feat in the Vizay Hazare trophy. Also, he smoked 25 sixes in only six Vijay Hazare Trophy games which is a great indication of his hitting prowess. He can be another batsman who could provide a back-up to Quinton de Kock as an opener.