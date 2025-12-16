IPL Auction 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch the Indian Premier League mini auction on TV and online

The D-day is finally here. The fate of 359 players will be sealed as they prepare to go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). A total of 1390 players raised their hands to get featured in the player auction; however, the BCCI shortlisted 359 players after hearing back from the franchises. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to be the biggest draw in the auction, and he is more than likely to be the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 auction. The IPL auction will take place on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. (BCCI)

A total of 111 overseas players will be up for grabs in the auction, while more than 240 Indians have a chance of being picked by any one of the ten franchises. All ten teams will compete for a total of 77 available slots, including 31 reserved for overseas players.

The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 40 players deciding to enter the auction in this bracket. The likes of Green, Venkatesh Iyer, Jake-Fraser McGurk, and Devon Conway have all entered the auction with this particular base price.

42 players have listed their base price as INR 75 lakh, while 17 players have entered the auction with the price of INR 1 crore. The three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse (INR 64.30 crore) available in the auction, followed by five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (INR 43.40 crore) and SunRisers Hyderabad (INR 25.50 crore). Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have the lowest purse available as the franchise has only INR 2.75 crore.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the IPL 2026 mini-auction

When will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on Tuesday, December 16, at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2026 mini auction take place?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Which channels will broadcast the IPL 2026 mini auction?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the IPL 2026 mini auction?

The IPL 2026 mini auction will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.