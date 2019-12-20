IPL auction: ‘You’ll have to face me in the nets’ - Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn involved in awesome banter

cricket

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 08:59 IST

Mumbai Indians snapped up Australia big-hitter Chris Lynn at his base price of 2 crore. While it could well be a top signing for the defending champions, the Australian too is extremely thrilled to set camp at the Wankhede Stadium. Taking to Twitter immediately after his bid, the right-hander wrote: “@mipaltan Great City Quality Franchise Flat wicket Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 Can’t wait for @IPL 2020.”

Well, and Jasprit Bumrah was quick to respond, he too took to Twitter and wrote: “Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You’re still going to have to face me in the nets.”

“Acchha hai na? (Good, isn’t it?)… We have a great player in the form of Lynn and I am really excited about having him in our team.

“Honestly, we are thrilled… I believe we have all bases covered. Whatever we came looking for, I think we have covered all those points,” Nita Ambani said after the auctions.

Akash Ambani too sounded thrilled with the acquisitions and said it was “critical” to get both Lynn and former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Coulter-Nile.

“We had identified the seven slots that we wanted to fill. It was very critical for us to get Lynny and Coulter-Nile,” Akash said. “Saurabh has been with us in the past. So, we are quite happy with our buys,” he said.