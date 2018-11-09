IPL could start early to give India bowlers rest before 2019 World Cup

The eleventh edition of the Indian Premier League could start early to give Indian bowlers adequate rest before the 2019 World Cup in England according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The World Cup is scheduled to start on May 30th and as things stand the next edition of the IPL is scheduled to run from 29th March to 19th of May.

The report states that IPL is likely to start on March 23rd after a request was made by coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli to give Indian bowlers adequate rest before the World Cup in meetings with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji last month.

Kohli and Shastri want senior players especially the fast bowlers to be rested and be adequately compensated

The meetings were also attended by Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and were held last month in New Delhi and Hyderabad.

IPL management’s chief operating officer Hemang Amin has told that such a request needs to get the consent of all the eight IPL franchises and this is something that may have forced BCCI’s hand for starting the IPL early.

It has been a busy schedule for India and will continue to be so till the World Cup. Fast bowlers have been rested from the national duty as well, while Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed matches in England with Injuries.

India open their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 09:23 IST