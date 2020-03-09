e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / IPL under coronavirus shadow, BCCI taking precautionary measures

IPL under coronavirus shadow, BCCI taking precautionary measures

The organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums and all the spectators will be screened at the venue before watching the match.

cricket Updated: Mar 09, 2020 12:50 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(IPL)
         

Indian Premier League (IPL) will not get affected by coronavirus, said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, adding that the board will take all the precautionary measures to conduct the 13th season of the IPL successfully.

The source further said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and there is no plan of postponing the tournament as of now.

“We are monitoring the situation and will take all the precautions. We will not leave any stone unturned. Everything is in our mind. It is still time for IPL. Do not get panic. As of now, no decision has been taken,” the BCCI source said.

READ: Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future

The organisers will put extra medical teams at the stadiums and all the spectators will be screened at the venue before watching the match.

“BCCI will put the additional medical team at the stadiums. Also, the spectators will be screened at the stadiums,” the source said.

The IPL 2020 will commence from March 29, the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Sensex tanks over 2200 points, Nifty breaches 10,400
Sensex tanks over 2200 points, Nifty breaches 10,400
LIVE| 43 people in India infected by coronavirus: Health Ministry
LIVE| 43 people in India infected by coronavirus: Health Ministry
Coronavirus scare: Foreign minister Jaishankar meets parents of students stranded in Iran
Coronavirus scare: Foreign minister Jaishankar meets parents of students stranded in Iran
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Sunil Gavaskar hopes Ganguly-led BCCI introduces new tournament
Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him
Man, 51, kills wife after she refuses to hand over mobile phone to him
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Hyundai claims body structure of 2020 Creta is ‘as solid as rock’. Here’s how
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Apple has a ‘warning’ for employees and it affects you too
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
Big Picture l From Article 370 to CAA: The diplomatic fallout
trending topics
Yes Bank customersSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateYes Bank balance sheetReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news