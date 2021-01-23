IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / 'He should be given opportunity to go somewhere else': Gautam Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained India spinner
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be given opportunity to go somewhere else': Gautam Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained India spinner

Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Former India batsman and two-time IPL winning Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir express surprised that the franchise has decided to retain left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep only played in 5 out of 14 games for KKR in the 2020 season, despite Sunil Narine missing a few games.

KKR also retained Varun Chakravarthy and Narine in the team, and in that case, it seems Kuldeep may find it hard to make it into the team in the 2021 season.

Speaking on Star Sports network, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.

"I am a little surprised about Kuldeep Yadav being retained because he did not get the opportunities. I would have wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav go to a franchise where he gets an opportunity to play," the former left-handed batsman said.

"Because if you are playing for India and not part of your franchise's playing XI, it is somewhere or the other be harmful to your career."

"Now that you have retained him, they should play him. Otherwise, I feel Kuldeep Yadav should have himself said that if he is not in their scheme of things, he should be given an opportunity to go and play somewhere else," he added.

"If Kuldeep Yadav had come into the auction, a lot of franchises would have gone for him," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl

Related Stories

IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
Robin Uthappa plays a pull. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
File photo of KKR coach Brendon McCullum(Twitter)
ipl

KKR will be very competitive this year, says head coach McCullum

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:50 PM IST
McCullum was pleased to retain the core squad for the upcoming tournament and said his team will be very competitive in this year's IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
File image of Scott Styris. (Getty Images)
ipl

'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Parthiv Patel joined RCB in the 2018 edition. He played 20 matches for the franchise and amassed 526 runs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
Kings XI Punjab have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2021 auction. (Getty Images)
ipl

IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
  • IPL: With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
Sanju Samson (Extreme Left) is the new captain of Rajasthan Royals while Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith have been released. (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:31 PM IST
  • A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Rajasthan Royals release skipper Steve Smith ahead of auctions

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
File photo of newly-appointed RR captain Sanju Samson(HT Archives)
ipl

IPL 2021 Retention Highlights: MI release Malinga, RR name Samson as captain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
IPL 2021 Retention: Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as their new leader. Mumbai Indians parted ways with veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while CSK released Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawala and Shane Watson.
READ FULL STORY
Rajasthan Royals logo.
Rajasthan Royals logo.
ipl

Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Fordham has over 16 years experience working with leading sports organisations around the world and was a key part of the IMG team that developed the IPL with BCCI, a media release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of Cricket Tom Moody.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
File photo of Sunrisers Hyderabad Director of Cricket Tom Moody.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
cricket

Tom Moody returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, this time as Director of Cricket

By hindustantimes.com | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON DEC 15, 2020 07:27 PM IST
This is a quick return to the SRH camp for the Australian who had earlier served as the coach of the franchise for 7 seasons, taking them to the title in 2016 and guiding the team to the final in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Andre Russell.(File/IPL)
File image of Andre Russell.(File/IPL)
cricket

IPL 2020: ‘Nothing was going my way, pressure was real’ - Andre Russell on what went wrong in UAE

By hindustantimes.com | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 05:07 PM IST
Speaking in a recent interaction, Russell said that he was not in the right mindset during the course of the tournament and also likened the experience of living in a bio-bubble to being in a prison.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP