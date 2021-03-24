‘I wanted you to get into the team with your own ability’: Uthappa reveals what Dhoni told him after CSK move

As Rajasthan Royals let him go after just one season, Indian batsman Robin Uthappa is set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which begins on April 9 in Chennai.

Uthappa is looking forward to reuniting with his former teammate and captain in World T20 2007 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ahead of joining the squad, the 35-year-old revealed a special conversation he had with the captain after his trading was confirmed.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Robin Uthappa said that he received a call from Dhoni who told him that his trade to CSK was completely the decision made by the leadership group.

“He, in fact, called me. He said, ‘I want you to know that I didn't make the decision about you coming in here. It was actually the decision of the leadership group, which involved the coaches and the CEO.’

“He also said - and that's what I love about him – ‘I didn't want anyone to think that I was the one picking you. I wanted you to get into the team with your own ability and with your own skill. And when it came to me, I said, please ask everybody else in making the decision about you. Because anyone might feel 'because MS is there, Robin got here',” Uthappa told Cricinfo.

“It is amazing, right, when there is that level of honesty. I truly appreciate that. For me, I know that I have gotten there by my own skill, by my own credibility. That is what I love about MS. You want to play for a leader like that, who gives you that confidence that, "Hey, you have come in here by your own credibility. I've done nothing,” he added.

Uthappa is known as one of the bankable players in IPL. Before joining RR, he played the opener’s role for Kolkata Knight Riders and enjoyed his stint. However, the last couple of years has been quite tough for him as he failed to go past 300 runs in the last two seasons.

But now Uthappa wishes to start afresh in a new season and expressed to open the innings for CSK. He said that he is very well aware of getting the team ‘good start’ and ‘win games’ from that place.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. That's where I know my stuff. I know how to get the team off to a good start, I know how to win games from that place. It comes very naturally to me. It is something that I've done my entire career. I have been open to taking up the challenge of batting in the middle order, but it is not something that comes naturally to me. It is not something that is comfortable,” said Uthappa.