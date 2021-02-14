IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ipl / 'Not many gaps to fill’: Gautam Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of IPL 2021 auction
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
ipl

'Not many gaps to fill’: Gautam Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Gambhir said that there aren’t many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST

The dates for the Indian Premier League 2021 are yet be announced but the buzz around it has already begun. All the eight franchises will be up in the much-awaited players' auction which will take place on Thursday in Chennai.

Meanwhile, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has suggested a couple of picks for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) which had a horrific season in 2020. After finishing seventh in the league stage, the franchise released some big-ticket players like Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla ahead of the upcoming season.

While speaking on Star Sports network, Gambhir said that there aren’t many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group first and then having Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals through the trade window.

“Not many (gaps to fill). Despite having not the best season last time around, I think, they still have a strong core. Suresh Raina has come back now, Robin Uthappa – they have traded from Rajasthan Royals, obviously, their batting looks very strong at the moment which was a bit of a mess in the last season.

ALSO READ | 'He has carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names player he thinks will be a 'great asset for India'

“So, with the experience of Raina, Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni, they have got a strong Indian batting line-up,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“Their core is still intact. They have got Ravindra Jadeja, they’ve got Dwayne Bravo who has been there for such a long time. So probably, they will look at someone like K Gowtham as an off-spinner because they have let go of Harbhajan Singh. And a back-up of Bravo, because MS believes a lot in all-rounders with the kind of surface they play on.

“Whether Bravo can play all the games and he’s not getting any younger. And at the same time, an Indian seamer, so it could be Umesh Yadav as well.

“So, once they have Umesh and Deepak Chahar and then they’ve got a backup, for someone like Dwayne Bravo could be Chris Morris and K Gowtham.

“So, they don’t need to fill a lot of gaps because they have got Robin Uthappa. They can open the batting with Faf du Plessis and Robin, with Raina at No. 3, Rayudu at No. 4 and MS at 5. Plus, Bravo, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja… they have got so much depth

“So they can have someone like Morris or Kyle Jamieson in place of Bravo, that'll be a fabulous team actually,” Gambhir concluded.

ALSO READ | 'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir

CSK will head into the auction with a purse of 22.9 crore, which they need to use to fill seven domestic and one overseas slot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian premier league ms dhoni harbhajan singh chennai super kings robin uthappa ipl
Close
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
Photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni(Twitter)
ipl

'Not many gaps to fill’: Gambhir explains CSK's ideal strategy ahead of auction

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Gambhir said that there aren’t many gaps to fill for CSK as they have simplified their task ahead of the auction by retaining their core group
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
Mohammed Azharuddeen is delighted after scoring his century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy(BCCI)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Little known uncapped Indians who can start a bidding war

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:40 PM IST
  • Over the past few years, India's domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has turned out to be a great platform for many young and seasoned campaigners to attract the attention of IPL teams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
File image of IPL auctions.(IPL)
ipl

Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:15 AM IST
  • Also throwing his name in the ring is the Sydney Test saviour Hanuma Vihari, with a base prize of 1 crore. His IPL record, like Pujara, is not flattering with 284 runs in 24 matches at a strike rate of 88.47. After featuring in IPL 2019 for Delhi Capitals, he went unsold, last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings cricketer Harbhajan Singh (C) along with Mahendar Singh Dhoni (R) and Suresh Raina (L)(AFP)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Apart from Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav, eight overseas cricketers are in the top bracket of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction slated to take place in Chennai on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
File image of Sanjay Bangar. (Getty Images)
ipl

IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
ipl

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has enrolled in the auction with a base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
ipl

Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
ipl

Smith, Moeen Ali head massive list of players registered for IPL mini-auction

By Rasesh Mandani
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
  • Steve Smith released by Rajasthan Royals, Shakib Al Hasan returning to IPL after serving an anti-corruption suspension, Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav - both released by CSK are amongst the 11 prominent names to have kept their base price at the higher end of R2 crores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
The likes of Harbhajan Singh, Jason Roy, Kedar Jadhav, Karun Nair and Murali Vijay are likely to attract no buyers. (Twitter)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction: Five released players who will find it tough to find a buyer

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • IPL 2021: As we gear up for the IPL to return to India, here is a list of five players who may struggle to find a team in the auction on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
Photos of Mohammed Azharuddeen (L), Sandeep Lamichhane (c) and Jason Roy (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Let’s have a look at the list of players who can grab a good deal in the upcoming mini-auction
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions (IPL)
IPL Auctions (IPL)
ipl

IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:54 PM IST
IPL auction dates announced: Indian players who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online on February 4 by 5 pm. The originals can be sent by post till February 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell.(IPL/Twitter)
ipl

Agarkar believes teams may still chase Maxwell despite poor IPL 2020

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar stated that some other franchise may still go for him and bid for the Australian all-rounder with a heavy sum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir who led KKR to two IPL titles.(Getty Images)
ipl

'He should be allowed to go elsewhere': Gambhir 'surprised' KKR retained spinner

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Speaking on Star Sports, Gambhir said that KKR should have allowed Kuldeep to go elsewhere in case he is not in their plans for the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP