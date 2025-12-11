RCB shares adorable video of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their 8th wedding anniversary – WATCH

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today, December 11, 2025. On this occasion, the Royal Challengers Bangalore uploaded an adorable video on Instagram to honour the couple and their journey. RCB celebrates Virat and Anushka's wedding anniversary.(Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru)

RCB sends anniversary wishes to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title on June 3 this year, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as Kohli's dream was fulfilled. Following the historic win, Anushka Sharma embraced Virat Kohli in a sweet hug, which broke the internet. To wish the couple on their eighth anniversary, RCB uploaded a video of Kohli and Sharma’s hug on Instagram.

“Anniversary special, featuring Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. इश्क़ है! [Ishq Hai] ❤️🧿” the team captioned the post.

With tears in her eyes, Sharma kissed Kohli and patted his back in the adorable video. Kohli also looked emotional, while his beloved wife boasted of him. Sharma appeared to say the words “so proud of you” to her husband, Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Borgo Finocchieto in Italy on December 11, 2017. Almost four years after their marriage, the couple, widely referred to as Virushka, revealed that they were expecting their first child together. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika.

Kohli opened up about his relationship with Sharma’s family in an interview with Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports Cricket earlier this year. Kohli said Sharma’s parents accepted him very soon. “The acceptance from day one was so beautiful. I never felt out of place whenever I met them, whenever I went to see Anushka,” Kohli told Karthik.

The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team said he and his father-in-law, Ajay Kumar Sharma, are “like friends”. “I can literally share everything with him. And he is an ex-army man. His point of view is so fearless and so clear,” Kohli said.

Kohli added that he “organically” blended with Anushka Sharma’s family members. “All of them are so accepting and so welcoming,” he emphasised, per The Indian Express. Kohli said his relationship with his in-laws is “based on mutual respect, understanding, and unconditional love”.