Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Irfan Pathan alerts Shubman Gill about Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal after inconsistent show in T20Is: ‘It’s not like…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 07:32 pm IST

Shubman Gill has found it difficult to cope with the Australian pace attack during the ongoing tour, failing to deliver a significant innings

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Shubman Gill needs to remain alert, with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, as the vice-captain has struggled to maintain consistency at the top of the batting order. Shubman has yet to score a half-century since marking his T20I comeback at the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter was promoted to open the innings, with Samson moving down the order to the middle to make room for the vice-captain at the top.

Shubman Gill has been under the scanner for his inconsistent show in T20Is.(AFP)
Shubman Gill has been under the scanner for his inconsistent show in T20Is.(AFP)

The 26-year-old has found it difficult to cope with the Australian pace attack during the ongoing tour, failing to deliver a significant innings. Despite multiple opportunities at the top of the order, he has yet to make a meaningful impact, leaving questions about his consistency in challenging conditions.

Pathan weighed in on Gill’s current struggles, highlighting the pressure of top-order consistency. He pointed out that a proven player like Sanju Samson and emerging talent Yashasvi Jaiswal are missing, emphasising the tough competition and expectations Gill faces within the team.

"Once you give yourself a couple of overs to settle, you can always cover and catch up eventually. He has range, it is not like he does not have range. He must be thinking about the players sitting on the bench. A player like Sanju Samson is missing out. He has been involved in international cricket for 10 years, and he finally got a year where he scored 3 T20I hundreds, even after that he has to move out of his position to accommodate Shubman Gill. Now after getting demoted, he is getting dropped as well. A talented player like Jaiswal is also sitting out. It is not like Shubman Gill does not know this. So, there will be pressure," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in India A squad for one-day series; Tilak Varma named captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad his deputy

Irfan Pathan stands by Sanju Samson

Pathan voiced his support for Sanju Samson, saying that despite his consistent performances and hard work, things haven’t gone his way. He extended his best wishes and prayers, recognising the challenges Samson continues to face while trying to cement his spot in the national team.

"If I am Sanju Samson, I would be thinking that even after working so hard, after scoring so many runs, things should have been much better than this. Even he must be thinking this. Sanju Samson, my prayers, my good wishes are with you," Pathan added.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India Squad for SA Tests match Today.
News / Cricket News / Irfan Pathan alerts Shubman Gill about Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal after inconsistent show in T20Is: ‘It’s not like…'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On