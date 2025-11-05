Irfan Pathan alerts Shubman Gill about Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal after inconsistent show in T20Is: ‘It’s not like…'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has highlighted that Shubman Gill needs to remain alert, with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, as the vice-captain has struggled to maintain consistency at the top of the batting order. Shubman has yet to score a half-century since marking his T20I comeback at the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter was promoted to open the innings, with Samson moving down the order to the middle to make room for the vice-captain at the top. Shubman Gill has been under the scanner for his inconsistent show in T20Is.(AFP)

The 26-year-old has found it difficult to cope with the Australian pace attack during the ongoing tour, failing to deliver a significant innings. Despite multiple opportunities at the top of the order, he has yet to make a meaningful impact, leaving questions about his consistency in challenging conditions.

Pathan weighed in on Gill’s current struggles, highlighting the pressure of top-order consistency. He pointed out that a proven player like Sanju Samson and emerging talent Yashasvi Jaiswal are missing, emphasising the tough competition and expectations Gill faces within the team.

"Once you give yourself a couple of overs to settle, you can always cover and catch up eventually. He has range, it is not like he does not have range. He must be thinking about the players sitting on the bench. A player like Sanju Samson is missing out. He has been involved in international cricket for 10 years, and he finally got a year where he scored 3 T20I hundreds, even after that he has to move out of his position to accommodate Shubman Gill. Now after getting demoted, he is getting dropped as well. A talented player like Jaiswal is also sitting out. It is not like Shubman Gill does not know this. So, there will be pressure," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Irfan Pathan stands by Sanju Samson

Pathan voiced his support for Sanju Samson, saying that despite his consistent performances and hard work, things haven’t gone his way. He extended his best wishes and prayers, recognising the challenges Samson continues to face while trying to cement his spot in the national team.

"If I am Sanju Samson, I would be thinking that even after working so hard, after scoring so many runs, things should have been much better than this. Even he must be thinking this. Sanju Samson, my prayers, my good wishes are with you," Pathan added.