Ishan Kishan loses ball in middle of the ground, goes in circles to find it leaving Cummins scratching his head

Ishan Kishan's bizarre fielding act left SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins scratching his head in an IPL 2025 fixture against Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday. The incident happened on the second delivery of the opening over when Punjab Kings' opening batter, Prabhsimran Singh, drove the ball past the bowler. Ishan Kishan's fielding act leaves Pat Cummins scratching his head. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

Ishan Kishan couldn't catch hold of the ball as he made a sloppy fielding effort. The 26-year-old was then unable to spot the ball despite it being positioned right next to him.

Pat Cummins then had to come all the way to pick up the ball and throw it towards the keeper Heinrich Klaasen. The SunRisers Hyderabad captain wasn't pleased one bit as he was seen gesturing with his hands, expressing his displeasure with the entire effort.

To add to the drama, the umpire then signalled a short run, and Punjab Kings eventually got a single. When the entire incident unfolded, Harsha Bhogle on commentary said, “We have the meme of the tournament.”

Punjab Kings got off to a rollicking start in the fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad as the side went past the 50-run mark inside three overs. Opening batters Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran smashed the SunRisers' bowlers to all round the park. However, Harshal Patel got the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Priyansh for 36 off 13 balls.

Overs later, Ishan Kishan was at it again as he misfielded a ball, allowing Shreyas Iyer and Prabhsimran to scamper back for a two. The error happened in the over bowled by Cummins.

Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bat

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. The team did not make any changes to their playing XI from the previous contest against Chennai Super Kings.

At the time of the toss, Shreyas said, “We are going to bat. In the last few games we have batted first, we have the ability to post good scores. We want to play some aggressive cricket, that's our mindset at the moment. ”

“We have seen that we don't have a fantastic record in the powerplay. We don't have that thought at the back of our minds. Every individual in our team play their brand of cricket. We got to be top notch, need to back our instincts. We have to keep repeating that again and again. Playing with the same team,” he added.

On the other hand, SRH captain Cummins said, “I think we can chase anything. Not an ideal start. But we are training really well. Everyone is in a good space. We have lost a few in a row, but that isn't ideal. One change. Malinga comes in the side for Kamindu Mendis.”

SunRisers Hyderabad have lost four matches on the bounce and the hosts are in desperate need of a win. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are sitting pretty in the points table with 3 wins out of 4 matches.