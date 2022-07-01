'A big, difficult call. People know my thoughts about him...': Ex-England pacer's verdict on Bumrah as India captain

With Rohit Sharma once again returning a Covid-19 positive test result, the BCCI finally ended the suspense surrounding India's captain for the Edgbaston Test against England by handing it over to Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who was the vice-captain in the South Africa ODIs and Sri Lanka Tests, became the first fast bowler after Kapil Dev to lead India and the 36th Test captain overall. Soon after Bumrah was given the responsibility, reactions started pouring in on his appointment as captain.

Some welcomed the move while other didn't – believing that a sixth India captain in as many as eight months might not be the best idea for Indian cricket at the moment. Former England pacer Darren Gough is the latest to weigh in on Bumrah’s appointment as India captain. A veteran of 58 Tests and 159 ODIs, Gough feels giving Bumrah the leadership is a bold call.

"It's a big call to go with Bumrah, I really do. People know my thoughts about him as a cricketer. I talk about him a lot. Bumrah for me is one of the hardest – of not the hardest – bowlers to face in world cricket in this moment in time. Deceptively quick, great yorker, awkward to face quicker than you think… to come in captain straightaway against this England side is a difficult call," Gough told Cricket.com

Gough mentioned that if it were up to him, he would have picked Virat Kohli to lead India in this all-important Test. The reason he says that is because of what Kohli had achieved as India captain, with memorable wins in Australia and against other opponents. In Bumrah, Gough does see a long-term captain but feels that for this one match at Edgbaston, India’s most successful Test captain could have been a better fit.

"Virat Kohli would have been the choice I would have probably made, purely because of his expertise, what he brought to Indian cricket as a captain, that professionalism, leading from the front and pushing everyone to train and work harder… this is the reason India have got to the position they have in world cricket over the last 5 years with some unbelievable Test victories, most notably in Australia," he added.

But it looks as though they want to move on as Kohli as the captain. Rohit is not young anymore. Bumrah is definitely going to be in that side for many years as long as he is fit. So its a great opportunity for him. But for a one-off game I would have gone for Kohli."

