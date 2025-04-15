Jasprit Bumrah hugs Karun Nair to bury heated on-field exchange, Delhi Capitals share heartwarming video

All is well between Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair. The experienced Indian cricketers who had a heated exchange during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Sunday (April 13), put it all behind them and shared a light moment after the match. A day after the DC vs MI match, DC's social media handle shared the visuals of Nair and Bumrah talking, shaking hands, and laughing, clearly indicating no bad blood between them. Jasprit Bumrah hugs Karun Nair

In the video, it appeared like Nair was trying to explain what led to the collision with Bumrah. The MI speedster then shook his hand and gave him a warm hug.

Karun Nair stole the spotlight with a blazing 89 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI), but it was his heated on-field exchange with MI’s pace spearhead Bumrah that became the talk of the match. Despite DC’s 12-run loss while chasing 206, Nair’s performance, particularly against Bumrah, and their tense confrontation added high drama to the night.

The On-Field Encounter between Jasprit Bumrah and Karun Nair

The flashpoint occurred during the sixth over, the final one of the powerplay, when Nair was dominating MI’s bowling attack. After smashing Bumrah for 18 runs in the over—comprising two sixes and a four—Nair sprinted for a second run on the last ball to complete his fifty off 22 balls. In the process, he collided with Bumrah near the non-striker’s end. Nair immediately apologized, but Bumrah appeared visibly agitated, seemingly unimpressed by the gesture.

The tension escalated during the strategic timeout that followed. Bumrah confronted Nair, exchanging heated words, with reports suggesting the pacer was asserting his space on the pitch. Nair, in response, was seen explaining the unintentional bump to MI captain Hardik Pandya, emphasizing there was little room to maneuver.

Adding a lighter touch, MI’s Rohit Sharma was caught on camera teasing Nair with a trademark smirk, momentarily diffusing the intensity.

Karun Nair’s Performance Against Bumrah

Nair’s assault on Bumrah was nothing short of spectacular, marking a defining moment in his IPL comeback after three years. Facing one of the world’s premier bowlers, Nair showed no signs of rust, scoring 29 runs off just 9 balls across Bumrah’s two powerplay overs. In the fourth over, he took 11 runs, and in the sixth, he unleashed a stunning 18-run onslaught, including a towering six over deep backward square leg, a sliced four off a yorker, and an inside-out six over the offside. This made Nair the Indian batter to score the most runs against Bumrah in a single IPL match, etching his name alongside the likes of Pat Cummins (26 runs in 2022) and DJ Bravo (20 runs in 2018) for the most expensive overs bowled by Bumrah in the tournament’s history.

Nair’s aggressive approach was strategic, as he later revealed in the post-match press conference: “I was in the flow and didn’t want to stop. He’s the best bowler in world cricket, so I had to be watchful and pick the right balls.” His 89, laced with 12 fours and five sixes, fell short of a century when Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the 12th over, but it set the tone for DC’s chase, which unraveled only after a chaotic collapse featuring three run-outs in the 19th over.

Match Context and Aftermath

Nair, playing his first IPL match since 2022, entered as an impact substitute after Jake Fraser-McGurk’s first-ball duck. Partnering with Abhishek Porel (33 off 25), he forged a 119-run stand, giving DC a strong platform. Despite his heroics, DC’s implosion handed MI a victory, with Tilak Varma’s 59 and Karn Sharma’s 3/36 proving decisive for the visitors.

The Nair-Bumrah spat, however, didn’t linger beyond the game. Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali praised Nair’s technical brilliance, stating, “In the last five to six years, I’ve never seen someone play Bumrah like this,” even comparing his strokeplay to top global batters.

Nair’s performance and the fiery exchange underscored his return to form, fueled by a stellar domestic season (779 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy). While DC’s unbeaten streak ended, Nair’s knock reignited talks of an India comeback, with Ambati Rayudu backing him for the England Test tour. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, known for its batting-friendly pitch, witnessed a masterclass that, despite the loss, marked Karun Nair’s emphatic return to the IPL stage.