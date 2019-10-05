e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

‘Jasprit Bumrah is someone you don’t want to mess with,’ says KL Rahul

“Bumrah someone you don’t want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he’s a competitor off the field even when we’re playing against each other,” said KLRahul

cricket Updated: Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with K.L. Rahul
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates with K.L. Rahul(AP)
         

India batsman K L Rahul feels Jasprit Bumrah is “someone you don’t want to mess with” as the speedster shows no mercy even to his teammates once he enters the cricket field. Both Rahul and Bumrah are not part of the Indian squad for the ongoing South Africa Test series.

While Bumrah has been ruled out for a minimum period of two months following a lower back stress fracture, Rahul’s poor performance in the longest format of the game has kept him out of the Test squad.

“He’s someone you don’t want to mess with because he bowls the ball at serious speeds and he’s a competitor off the field even when we’re playing against each other,” Rahul was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read: Quick gun Ashwin still unsure of place

“There’s no mercy, even for the guys who play for the same country - he’s always very competitive. He’s a phenomenal talent, the things that he’s doing for the country right now are absolutely fantastic and I know he’s only going to grow and get better.” Rahul is currently playing for Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has been in good form, hitting a century and a half-century in his four innings so far.

He revealed that facing Australian duo of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon and Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is very difficult.

“Pat Cummins, who is the no. 1 Test bowler right now. I found him very hard to face. Rashid Khan has always got the edge over me - he has my number a little bit. Nathan Lyon from Australia. All these guys, and Bumrah of course,” Rahul said.

The 27-year-old also lavished praise on England all-rounder Ben Stokes. “He can bowl, he’s a phenomenal fielder, he’s played out there before and he’s had a great impact on the teams he’s played for. I hope he can play for my team, it’d be great to have him on my side!” Rahul said.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 08:08 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:45 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket