'Jasprit Bumrah is winning games for us...': Tim David's fierce message to Mumbai Indians teammates ahead of DC clash

Tim David, a key player for the Mumbai Indians, has expressed concern over the team's challenge to halt the opposition's momentum once it gains traction. Despite the exceptional performances of players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians have encountered difficulties in containing the momentum of opposing teams, as observed in their recent match against the Rajasthan Royals, where they suffered a heavy nine-wicket defeat. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (IPL-X)

“Someone like Booms (Jasprit Bumrah) has been winning games for us but we haven't been effective enough in shutting teams down when they get going.” "That is a challenge going forward," David said on the eve of MI's match against Delhi Capitals.

"It was pretty obvious against RR that wasn't the standard that we set ourselves to. That is the challenge for the playing group, we set the tone," the Australian added.

Currently positioned in the eighth spot with three wins from eight matches, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in a critical phase of the season. The team, known for its slow starts, must now focus on playing their best cricket as they navigate through crucial matches ahead.

"Obviously we had a slow start to the season, then we played some better cricket. If we had won our last game it would have been our fourth win in five matches so far. "We need to play our best cricket it is coming to that point in the season," David said.

With matches against high-ranking teams such as Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, the pressure is heightened for Mumbai's playoff aspirations.

"If we want to win the competition we need to beat the best in the competition. We haven't played all those sides but if we beat them, we are in the playoffs where all the teams considered the best will be." David added

Tim David praised the exceptional consistency and skillset of Jasprit Bumrah, and David expressed relief in not having to face the formidable bowler on the opposing side.

"He is incredibly consistent, he believes in his own skillset and has a history of good performance. He has a unique action that makes him difficult to pick up, he bowls fast, nails yorkers and also has hard-to-pick slower balls."