Jasprit Bumrah loses it at Mumbai airport and snaps at paps after they call India star 'Diwali bonus': 'Tum kisi aur...'

Jasprit Bumrah has always defied the typical image of fast bowlers. He doesn’t display an aggressive demeanour on the field, nor does he indulge in fiery send-offs to batters. Bumrah has always let the ball do the talking, maintaining a composed presence throughout. However, on Wednesday, he lost his patience when paparazzi mobbed him outside Mumbai airport on his way back home. India's Jasprit Bumrah during the fourth day of the second and final Test cricket match between India and West Indies(PTI)

In a video that went viral on social media, the India star was seen fuming at the paparazzi, who had swarmed him as soon as he stepped out of the airport and started taking his picture.

A visibly annoyed Bumrah said, "Maine bulaya hi nahi. Tum kisi aur ke liye aaye ho, aa rahe honge wo" (I have not asked you to come. You guys have come for someone else; they must be coming).

However, the paparazzi continued to request a photograph. One of them, in a bid to douse the tension, even said, "Bumrah bhai, aap bonus mein mile ho humein Diwali ke" (You are our Diwali bonus).

But it had no impact on Bumrah, as he further replied, saying: “Arey bhai, meri gaadi ke paas jaane do mujhe (Please let me go to my car).”

Bumrah has been rested for the ODI leg of the white-ball tour of Australia, and hence returned home to Mumbai after the conclusion of the two-match Test series in Delhi against the West Indies. India won the home contest, completing a 2-0 whitewash. It was India's first Test series win under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. Bumrah picked up seven wickets in four innings in the series.

The 31-year-old will, however, join the Indian team during the five-match T20I series in Australia, which will be played from October 29 to November 8. The ODI contest will begin on October 19.