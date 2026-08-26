Jasprit Bumrah loses No.1 spot: Mitchell Starc rises to ICC top spot for first time after Bangladesh heroics
Jasprit Bumrah’s latest reign at the top lasted only two months
Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Wednesday dethroned India’s Jasprit Bumrah to rise to the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in his career, following his stunning 10-wicket haul in the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Mackay last week.
Starc was named Player of the Match in Australia’s innings-and-51-run win in Mackay after finishing with figures of 6/12 in the first innings, including a first-ball wicket and a five-wicket haul in just 22 balls. He then picked up 4/39 in the second innings. He was also named Player of the Series after taking 12 wickets across the two Tests against Bangladesh.
His performance in Mackay saw him surpass Matt Henry and Bumrah, whom he leads by 10 rating points, to claim the top spot in the ICC rankings for the first time in his career. His previous best ranking was No.2, which he first achieved after the Boxing Day Test last year.
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test
Bumrah’s latest reign at the top lasted only two months, but he has spent a combined 697 days as the No.1 Test bowler, the most by an India bowler and the 14th-most ever. The India pacer would have had the chance to add to his tally had he played the Test series in Sri Lanka, but he missed the tour due to a knee injury sustained during the ODI series in England in July.
Starc hence leads the rankings with 872 points, followed by Bumrah (862) and Henry (861). Fellow Australia pacer Pat Cummins also rose to fourth after his six-wicket match haul against Bangladesh in the second Test.
England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was another significant mover after his eight-wicket match haul and Player of the Match performance in the innings-and-103-run victory over Pakistan in the first of the three Tests in Leeds. He climbed 15 places to 11th among bowlers.
From India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar climbed 28 places to a career-best 48th position after taking 10 wickets in India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Prabath Jayasuriya both moved up five places to 15th and 16th, respectively.
Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant returned to the top 10 among batters for the first time in a year after scores of 39 and 66 in the Galle Test. He climbed six places to seventh. England’s Harry Brook remains at the top of the batting rankings, extending his lead over teammate Joe Root to 24 rating points. Brook top-scored with 90, while Root made 66 to retain the top two positions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More