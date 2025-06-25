Jasprit Bumrah 'problem' sparks Shastri’s '2-0' warning for Edgbaston: 'You lost to New Zealand, Australia and now...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir remains firm on the pre-decided plan to play Jasprit Bumrah in only three Tests on the ongoing England tour, despite India trailing 0-1 in the five-match series. Bumrah was the lone bright spot in an otherwise lacklustre bowling performance at Headingley. With the second Test at Edgbaston looming, that plan could mean Bumrah sits out — a possibility that has Ravi Shastri sounding alarm bells. The former head coach warned that resting India's premier pacer now could result in another defeat. Will Jasprit Bumrah play in Edgbaston?

Bumrah's struggle with back issues, which more recently saw him miss the Champions Trophy after the injury surfaced during the Sydney Test earlier this year in January, led chief selector Ajit Agarkar to confirm last month that the 31-year-old would play just three matches in England.

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar made a special plea to the fast bowler to play all five matches after he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings in Leeds, while the rest of the quicks struggled on the dry Headingley track. But the request was rejected by Gambhir after the five-wicket loss on Tuesday, confirming that Bumrah will play only two more matches.

Although India have yet to decide which of those two games it will be, Shastri, in conversation with Sky Cricket, reckoned it might be in Birmingham because the management would want to get him in for the Lord's tie. However, the former India all-rounder admitted that resting Bumrah in the second Test would certainly lead to another defeat, meaning the series could all be over for them in Edgbaston.

“Bumrah said he'll play three Test matches. Now, which of the three he'll play, that's, you know, another question to be asked. I think if he takes a break, it'll be the next one, because he'll definitely want to play at Lord's, right? And there's a break, and then you go into Lord's, then there's a break, and then there's a choice between Manchester and the same. It could be 2-0 down. So that is the problem. I think he has got to play,” he said.

‘Knockout punch has to come in the very next Test’

Shastri further said that with India 0-1 down, they need to bounce back in the second game, if they aim to have a chance in the series. Having lost to New Zealand at home and then the tour of Australia, Gambhir himself would be desperate to get things back on track in England, especailly with how close they were in the Leeds match.

“It will be a tough pill to swallow because I was just telling him, back in the commentary box, that we lost 3-0 against New Zealand, lost a series in Australia. Now, this is a tough series. You had your opportunity to go one up here, you know, with England having problems with their bowling attack, the injuries that they have. And you've blown it. And now it's catch-up time. You're going to go and show some real character. And the knockout punch has to come in the very next Test match. If that doesn't happen, then you're really looking down. So whenever there's a counter punch, you're down. That has to happen quite immediately. So they have to realise that,” he said.