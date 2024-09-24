Jay Shah will continue as the BCCI secretary until the end of November, as he has no plans to step down before that. The BCCI Apex Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to address various issues related to the board's operations. However, the appointment of a new secretary to replace the outgoing Jay Shah is not on the agenda for this meeting. Jay Shah will not step down as BCCI secretary; no discussion scheduled in AGM(AFP)

This will be the final apex council meeting before the board's 93rd Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru, which is just five days away. The appointment of a new secretary has become necessary as Jay Shah has been unanimously elected as the next ICC chairman. However, he will not vacate his current role as BCCI Secretary during the upcoming AGM, as he is set to assume his new position only from December 1.

The agenda for the apex council meeting includes eight items, but there is no discussion planned on the process of nomination for a new secretary. Among the items on the agenda is an update on the matter involving Byju's, the BCCI's former title sponsor. Byju's, an edtech firm based in Bengaluru and co-founded by Byju Raveendran, terminated its sponsorship deal with the BCCI in March last year. The controversy revolves around unpaid dues from October 2022 to March 2023, even though payments were made until September 2022.

Additionally, the meeting will cover the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Currently, the NCA operates at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises, where it has been located for over two decades. The agenda also includes approval for the commencement of renovation work on the exteriors of the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and the North East development project.

