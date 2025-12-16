James Anderson’s lists 10 greatest fast bowlers. Take a look at where Jasprit Bumrah ranks

Veteran England bowler James Anderson participated in an engaging blind-ranking challenge during a recent interview, ranking the 10 greatest fast bowlers across generations. Anderson surprisingly ranked former England all-rounder Ian Botham at the top of the list, which featured only one Indian, Jasprit Bumrah, in third spot. James Anderson picked his top 10 greatest fast bowlers

Anderson took the challenge during his interaction on the BBC's 'tailenders' podcast. Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram, who finished his career with 916 international wickets, the third most among all pacers, was the first name that was suggested, and the Englishman placed him in the fourth spot. Former West Indies quick Michael Holding, who took 391 wickets at 22.84 during his illustrious international career, was placed at the fifth spot.

Bumrah, who was among the three active cricketers to make the list, was placed in the third position. The Indian has so far taken 484 wickets across the three formats at a stunning average of just 21, with 18 five-wicket hauls.

Anderson then slotted his longtime rival, Dale Steyn of South Africa, in the second position. The right-armer had retired just one wicket short of making the 700-mark in international cricket, which comprised 29 five-wicket hauls at 23.37. Botham completed the top five as he was placed at the top of the list. The former all-rounder picked 528 wickets in his international career at 28.44.

Sri Lanka fast bowling wizard Lasith Malinga, who picked up 546 wickets in his career, was ranked sixth in the list. Anderson was also handed two other left-arm fast bowlers - Trent Bout of New Zealand and Australia's Mitchell Johnson, who were placed eighth and ninth respectively. The former boasts more than 600 international wickets, while the Aussie picked up 590 wickets at 26.65 during his career.

Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock was placed in the seventh spot, having picked up 829 wickets across formats, while Anderson slotted compatriot Jofra Archer in the 10th position. The express fast bowler has so far picked up just 163 wickets across formats since his debut for England in 2019.