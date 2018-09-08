Kevin Pietersen calls Virat Kohli ‘best in this era’, has a special request for him

When it comes to the Indian cricket team, there is hardly a bigger draw than watching the skipper Virat Kohli in action. Despite his team’s disappointing run in the ongoing Test series, Kohli has been a standout performer with the bat and for the organisers, he remains a significant crowd-puller.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is not different from the average fan in this department and on Saturday, he had a special request from Kohli whom he dubbed ‘the best in this era’.

“On my way to The Oval & I’m requesting a clinic from @imVkohli, please? Thanks, bro! There isn’t anything better than watching the best in this era doing his thing!” his tweet read.

On my way to The Oval & I’m requesting a clinic from @imVkohli please?

Thanks, bro!



There isn’t anything better than watching the best in this era doing his thing! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) September 8, 2018

Kohli has already scored 544 runs in four Test matches, with two centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 68. The fifth Test will be a great platform for him to extend his run.

Alastair Cook missed a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test at The Oval.

Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.

FOLLOW: Live score cricket, India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 at Oval

Moeen Ali got to a 50 as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 133/2 at one stage.

Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:41 IST