Kevin Pietersen calls Virat Kohli ‘best in this era’, has a special request for him
Kevin Pietersen is not different from the average fan when it comes to watching Virat Kohli in action and on Saturday, he had a special request from the India skipper whom he dubbed ‘the best in this era’.cricket Updated: Sep 08, 2018 16:42 IST
When it comes to the Indian cricket team, there is hardly a bigger draw than watching the skipper Virat Kohli in action. Despite his team’s disappointing run in the ongoing Test series, Kohli has been a standout performer with the bat and for the organisers, he remains a significant crowd-puller.
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen is not different from the average fan in this department and on Saturday, he had a special request from Kohli whom he dubbed ‘the best in this era’.
“On my way to The Oval & I’m requesting a clinic from @imVkohli, please? Thanks, bro! There isn’t anything better than watching the best in this era doing his thing!” his tweet read.
Kohli has already scored 544 runs in four Test matches, with two centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 68. The fifth Test will be a great platform for him to extend his run.
Alastair Cook missed a century as England threw away a decent start to huff and puff their way to 198/7 and Indian bowlers came up with a captivating Day 1 performance in the fifth Test at The Oval.
Cook, who called time on his illustrious career before the final rubber, top-scored for the hosts with a patient 71 off 190 balls before he was removed by Jasprit Bumrah.
Moeen Ali got to a 50 as well but India came roaring back in the third session after struggling to get wickets in the first two, to reduce England to 198 from 133/2 at one stage.
Pace spearhead Ishant Sharma returned best figures of 3/28, while Ravindra Jadeja -- playing his first match of the series -- and Bumrah grabbed two wickets each conceding 57 and 41 runs, respectively.
First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:41 IST