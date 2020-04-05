Kevin Pietersen lists top 3 knocks in Test cricket, includes masterclass against India

cricket

England legend Kevin Pietersen is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen across formats. The right-hander has played some tremendous match-winning innings in Test cricket, and his numbers in the longest form of the game, showcases his talent. In 104 matches, Pietersen smashed 8,181 runs in Test cricket at an average of 47.28 with 23 hundreds and 35 fifties to his name.

But every cricketer has a few favourite innings, and Pietersen, on Sunday, mentioned his favourite three innings of his career. In a tweet, cricket columnist Ayaz Memon asked Pietersen - “Where would you rate your 186 v India at Mumbai in 2012-13? Haven’t seen many such counterattacking knocks which changed not only outcome of the match, but the series too.”

Top 3!



1. SL 151

2. Wankhede 186

3. Oval 158 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 5, 2020

Memon was speaking about the 2nd Test between India and England in 2012-13 Test series, which England had won by 10 wickets, due to a masterclass from Pietersen. In his 233-ball 186-run innings, the batsman struck 20 fours and 4 sixes. In his reply, Pietersen mentioned that the innings make the cut in his top three.

“Top 3! 1. SL 151 2. Wankhede 186 3. Oval 158,” he replied.

Meanwhile, former RCB player Pietersen believes the IPL should happen this year, albeit at a later date. “Let’s say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen,” Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected. “I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.

“There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks.”

