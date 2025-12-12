KKR star breaks down IPL Auction pressure in ILT20: 'You want to catch the eyes of Indian scouts'

The IPL 2026 auction is fast approaching, and the anticipation is spreading quickly through the cricket world. With the hammer set to come down on December 16, players know this is the time to make an impression on franchise scouts. The ongoing ILT20 has become one of the prime stages for that push, with several players raising their game in an effort to catch the eye of IPL teams ahead of the big day. The UAE’s T20 league, which kicked off in 2023, has steadily built its reputation over the years. Yet, with the IPL towering over every other competition, the ILT20 continues to serve as a valuable gateway for players hoping to break into the premier T20 tournament in India. Rovman Powell acknowledged that the Dubai Capitals are essentially a new team this year.(ILT20)

During an exclusive interaction with the Hindustan Times, Caribbean star Rovman Powell pointed out that it’s not just in the ILT20 — players in leagues around the world are constantly looking to catch the eye of IPL scouts, hoping for a shot at cricket’s biggest stage.

"Yeah, I guess not just for ILT20 but every league, there is that little bit of pressure there where you’re trying your best to capture the eyes of some of those Indian scouts. ILT20 is one of those leagues where you’re trying to capture the eyes of those scouts, especially with an IPL auction so close, so yeah, there is that pressure and it’s how individuals manage that pressure," Powell told the Hindustan Times.

Powell, of course, finds himself in a different situation. He was retained by three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the auction, so he isn’t chasing attention like many others. But that doesn’t mean the pressure is off. In the ILT20, he’s up against some of his own IPL colleagues — including Andre Russell, who will soon be part of the KKR coaching setup.

When Dubai Capitals met Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the two Caribbean powerhouses went head-to-head. Powell took on Russell in the final over, cracking a couple of sixes and fours to underline his dominance in the contest.

Powell opened up about that thrilling duel, giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intensity of ILT20.

"Yeah, it was just a straight shootout between Andre and me, you know, it was the last over. So yeah, I had no option but to go after the ball, you know, fortunately for me, I got off a few. But yeah, we talked about it after the game, you know, he would say what he was trying to do, and I would say what I was trying to do. You know, it’s just a conversation to see how best we can better ourselves in that position again. You know, ILT20 is a unique competition. A competition where some of the better players in the world keep going at each other for different franchises," Powell explained, reflecting on both the battle and the camaraderie that follows in such a high-octane league.

Meanwhile, Dubai Capitals began the season on a shaky note with two defeats but bounced back impressively in their last match against ADKR, powered by some blistering hitting from Powell.

Reflecting on the tournament, Powell emphasised how closely contested it is and stressed the importance of securing wins in the upcoming games to remain in the hunt."

"I think if you should look on the competition itself, it’s a very close competition apart from the Vipers and the next team that have gone three wins, you know, the other teams are closely contested. So it’s just for us now in our upcoming games to find a few wins, you know, it’s very, very important for us to find a few wins. Because it’s such a closely contested competition, when you’re getting in the middle to the back end of the competition, you want to be playing your best cricket," he added.

“Don’t just go in the game thinking about net run rate”: Aakash Chopra

With Dubai currently in the lower half of the table, Powell underlined the significance of net run rate at this stage. However, he added that the team’s primary focus in every match should be to get into a winning position first, and only then look to boost their NRR.

"Yeah, it’s a very, very big factor, but you don’t go into the game thinking about net run rate. You’re going in the game to see how best you can win the game and if there’s an opportunity for you to win big, you try your best to win big. If you are in a situation where you’re going to lose the game, you try to minimise the damage in terms of how you lose. You don’t just go in the game thinking about net run rate. You’re going in the game thinking about how you’re going to win first and then you put yourself in a position to win and if you can win the game big, a massive, massive win, then you take that," he said.

Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's slump face stark truths after India’s crushing defeat vs SA: ‘Will start to taint his confidence'

The Windies star further acknowledged that the Dubai Capitals are essentially a new team this year. With several new faces, he stressed the need for players to understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses and work together to complement one another effectively

"I think the biggest challenge is realising that this year is a new team. You know, the last few years we had retained so many players. We played together for a while, that is why we were eventual champions, you know, but it seems as if we have started over with some new players. So it’s for us to understand each other, understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and see how best we can complement each other," he concluded.