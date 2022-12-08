'KL Rahul is not a...: Wasim Jaffer drops epic remark on India vice-captain after Bangladesh seal ODI series

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes Bangladesh ticked all the right boxes to register another famous win over Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the action-packed bilateral series on Wednesday. Litton Das-led Bangladesh survived a late Rohit scare to upstage India in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Rohit's gutsy knock went in vain as the hosts won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series.

Rohit, who batted at the number nine position for India, is ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a thumb injury. Rohit sustained an injury on his left thumb during Bangladesh's innings in the 2nd ODI. Indian vice-captain KL Rahul will lead the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'They have to pick their strong side': Sunil Gavaskar sends out strong message for India ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Reflecting on India's performance in the 2nd ODI, former Indian opener Jaffer questioned Rahul's leadership credential in the series decider at Dhaka. Indian vice-captain Rahul captained the visitors in the 2nd ODI after skipper Rohit was rushed to a hospital for scans during the recently concluded encounter.

“We had good bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel. Umran Malik also did well, but Bangladesh had the answers to all the questions. They batted wonderfully well and rotated the strike nicely. It’s difficult when your captain is in (not on the field) and the keeper has to lead. KL Rahul is not a very experienced captain, especially at the international level. That may have had an effect, but that can’t be an excuse. You’ve got to give credit to Bangladesh," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

India will hope to salvage some pride when Rahul and Co. meet Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Besides skipper Rohit, India will also miss the services of pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen in the 3rd ODI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON