Home / Cricket / 'KL Rahul is not a...: Wasim Jaffer drops epic remark on India vice-captain after Bangladesh seal ODI series

'KL Rahul is not a...: Wasim Jaffer drops epic remark on India vice-captain after Bangladesh seal ODI series

cricket
Published on Dec 08, 2022 09:31 PM IST

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has questioned KL Rahul's leadership credentials after Bangladesh outclassed India in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday.

A lot was expected from vice-captain KL Rahul in the 2nd ODI (BCCI-AP)
A lot was expected from vice-captain KL Rahul in the 2nd ODI (BCCI-AP)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes Bangladesh ticked all the right boxes to register another famous win over Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the action-packed bilateral series on Wednesday. Litton Das-led Bangladesh survived a late Rohit scare to upstage India in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Rohit's gutsy knock went in vain as the hosts won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series.

Rohit, who batted at the number nine position for India, is ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a thumb injury. Rohit sustained an injury on his left thumb during Bangladesh's innings in the 2nd ODI. Indian vice-captain KL Rahul will lead the Virat Kohli-starrer side in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'They have to pick their strong side': Sunil Gavaskar sends out strong message for India ahead of Bangladesh Test series

Reflecting on India's performance in the 2nd ODI, former Indian opener Jaffer questioned Rahul's leadership credential in the series decider at Dhaka. Indian vice-captain Rahul captained the visitors in the 2nd ODI after skipper Rohit was rushed to a hospital for scans during the recently concluded encounter.

“We had good bowlers in Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel. Umran Malik also did well, but Bangladesh had the answers to all the questions. They batted wonderfully well and rotated the strike nicely. It’s difficult when your captain is in (not on the field) and the keeper has to lead. KL Rahul is not a very experienced captain, especially at the international level. That may have had an effect, but that can’t be an excuse. You’ve got to give credit to Bangladesh," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

India will hope to salvage some pride when Rahul and Co. meet Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Besides skipper Rohit, India will also miss the services of pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen in the 3rd ODI.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
wasim jaffer kl rahul india vs bangladesh + 1 more
wasim jaffer kl rahul india vs bangladesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out