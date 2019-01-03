Martin Guptill beats Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni as he plunders century against Sri Lanka

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill started the year with a bang as he smashed his 14th ODI century. In the process, he went past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum as the batsman to score more than 6000 runs in ODI cricket.

Also, he broke the record of Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma and former Indian captain MS Dhoni in terms of the number of innings to reach the milestone. The Kiwi batsman took 160 matches to reach the landmark, and got to the milestone at an average of 42.89, a strike rate of 86.49 and with a highest score of 237.

He became the 8th fastest batsman in the world to reach the landmark. The quickest batsman to breach the 6000-run club remains South Africa’s Hashim Amla (123 innings). Indian captain Virat Kohli took 136 innings, while West Indian legend Viv Richards reached the landmark in 141 innings.

He comfortably beat Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni, as the Indians took 162 and 166 innings respectively to reach the milestone.

New Zealand smashed 371/7 against Sri Lanka in the first innings and their charge was led by Martin Guptill who played a stellar innings of 138 runs and the finishing touch was put by a belligerent James Neesham who plundered 47 runs in 13 balls.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 10:43 IST